West Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $629,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

VB stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,658. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.90. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $229.60.

