West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,412,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.25.

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock traded down $7.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $236.17. 4,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,318. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $475.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $686.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

