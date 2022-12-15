Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the November 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WEA stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.00. 21,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,116. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEA. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 330,000.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

