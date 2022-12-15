Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF) Trading Up 1.2%

Westpac Banking Co. (OTCMKTS:WEBNF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 16.20 and last traded at 15.94. Approximately 11,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 7,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at 15.75.

Westpac Banking Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of 15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of 14.77.

About Westpac Banking

(Get Rating)

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.