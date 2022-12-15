Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Buys 259 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.58.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.95. The company had a trading volume of 104,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $103.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.83 and a 12-month high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

