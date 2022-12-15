Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Buys 348 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $385,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.32.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $15.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $468.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,417. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $496.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

