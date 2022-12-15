Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Cuts Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,892 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 78,891.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 566,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 565,653 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.7% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 182,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 56,545 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 39.9% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 13,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 9,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% in the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 130,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.97. The stock had a trading volume of 37,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,285,329. The company has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.