Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Grows Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at $133,000.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock remained flat at $9.57 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,675. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

