Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 2,414 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,227 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 45,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 293,031 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,811,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ford Motor Stock Performance

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 661,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,118,555. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

