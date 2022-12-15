Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $261,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.69. 157,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,769,869. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $119.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.65.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

