William M. Sullivan Sells 6,038 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director William M. Sullivan sold 6,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $151,191.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,857,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,664,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PRVA traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 727,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,508. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -67.28 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,055,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 98,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,631,000 after purchasing an additional 146,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,801,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.36.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

