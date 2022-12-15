WINkLink 24 Hour Volume Tops $28.75 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 15th. WINkLink has a market cap of $83.99 million and approximately $28.75 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008817 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $32,602,233.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

