Winning Points Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Winning Points Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.8% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 159,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $66.73 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $80.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

