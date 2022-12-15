Winning Points Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Winning Points Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum makes up 0.6% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXY. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.8% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,737,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE OXY opened at $62.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 4.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.76.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

