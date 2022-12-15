WOO Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.62 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last week, WOO Network has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $167.37 million and approximately $15.62 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOO Network token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $905.56 or 0.05191149 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.92 or 0.00504018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,209.45 or 0.29863322 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO Network launched on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,956,710,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,201,819,939 tokens. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

According to CryptoCompare, "WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token."

