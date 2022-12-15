Worth Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Worth Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,283 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals makes up about 0.4% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Worth Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 343.1% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 508,852 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 765.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 431,885 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the second quarter valued at $1,866,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the first quarter valued at $1,227,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 99.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 225,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 112,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Down 0.2 %

LEO stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $8.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.47.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

