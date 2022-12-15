Worth Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 124,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,043 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 47,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 21,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $98.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.79 and a 200 day moving average of $99.35. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $116.35.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

