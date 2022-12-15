Worth Asset Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,782 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 14.6% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $19,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIL. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 958.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at about $125,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average of $91.49. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.37 and a 1-year high of $91.67.

