Worth Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Worth Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,541 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $99.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.69 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

