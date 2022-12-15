Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 178 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Worth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $281.99 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $404.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.35 and a 200 day moving average of $291.20.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

