Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 735 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Worth Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. United Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $431,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 161,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6,080.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 219,516 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $87.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $172.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.