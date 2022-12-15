Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 9,724 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Worth Asset Management LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,724 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

NYSE:IBM opened at $149.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $135.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.90. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

