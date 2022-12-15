Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Tops $262.43 on Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 15th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $262.43 or 0.01506511 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $85.81 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $891.32 or 0.05107501 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.66 or 0.00502329 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,194.04 or 0.29763219 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,836,937 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

