Wrapped Everscale Price Tops $0.0353 on Major Exchanges (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $60.54 million and approximately $99,655.19 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Everscale alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $902.22 or 0.05197735 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00501509 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,157.86 or 0.29714675 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,070,683,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,714,493,589 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,070,628,011 with 1,714,438,430 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03517117 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $29,414.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Everscale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Everscale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.