Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Price Hits $0.0231 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Velas has a total market capitalization of $52.64 million and $6,127.07 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Velas has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped Velas

Wrapped Velas launched on April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02317043 USD and is down -6.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $8,767.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

