XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.45

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and traded as low as $3.16. XBiotech shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 33,739 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XBiotech in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $99.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21.
XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.
