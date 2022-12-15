XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.45

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and traded as low as $3.16. XBiotech shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 33,739 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XBiotech in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $99.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of XBiotech by 83.2% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in XBiotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in XBiotech by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in XBiotech by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 77,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in XBiotech by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

