Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.67.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $38.74 on Monday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $41.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $34.89.

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Gary Patou sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $67,388.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,104.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 191,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

