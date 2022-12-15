Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 3.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Down 3.9 %

Xinyuan Real Estate stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.20. 9,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,090. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $12.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

