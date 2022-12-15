Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the November 15th total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Yangarra Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YGRAF opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. Yangarra Resources has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.16.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

