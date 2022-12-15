Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the November 15th total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Yangarra Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS YGRAF opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. Yangarra Resources has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.16.
About Yangarra Resources
