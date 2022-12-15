Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Trading Down 1.1%

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Yellow Pages Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08.

Yellow Pages Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

