Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,117.56

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,117.56 ($13.71) and traded as low as GBX 1,006.24 ($12.34). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,040 ($12.76), with a volume of 13,072 shares trading hands.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £621.11 million and a P/E ratio of 1,870.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,023.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,117.20.

Get Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. alerts:

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 10.26 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. As of March 28, 2022, it had 219 managed and 3 tenanted pubs primarily located in London, the South West, and the South East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.