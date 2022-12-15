Zilliqa (ZIL) One Day Volume Hits $14.29 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $335.44 million and approximately $14.29 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Zilliqa Coin Profile
Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,948,291,150 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Zilliqa Coin Trading
