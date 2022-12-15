Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 3.4% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.34. The stock had a trading volume of 18,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,280. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.17. The company has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.