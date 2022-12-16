12,304 Shares in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in onsemi by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in onsemi by 8.5% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in onsemi by 104.7% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ON. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair began coverage on onsemi in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

Shares of ON stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $77.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.25.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

