1peco Tops One Day Volume of $1,253.85 (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last week, 1peco has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. 1peco has a total market cap of $162.20 million and $1,253.85 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1peco token can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00006469 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1peco Token Profile

1peco’s genesis date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1peco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

