22,600 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Bought by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth $104,561,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth $25,692,000. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $8,238,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $7,363,000. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $3,041,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Paramount Global Price Performance
Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63.
Paramount Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.
