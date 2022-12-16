3,171 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Acquired by New Capital Management LP

New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

