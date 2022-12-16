37,680 Shares in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Acquired by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Primo Water by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 32,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in Primo Water by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 74,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRMW. StockNews.com began coverage on Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Primo Water Trading Down 0.8 %

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Shares of PRMW stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $15.40. 6,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,092. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $17.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -147.37%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

