45,440 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 0.9% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

SDY stock traded down $2.32 on Friday, hitting $124.21. The company had a trading volume of 26,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,995. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.89. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.