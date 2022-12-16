5,809 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,785,221,000 after buying an additional 218,505 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Analog Devices by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after buying an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,344,732,000 after acquiring an additional 247,249 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 5.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,179,397,000 after purchasing an additional 429,519 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $166.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $180.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.25 and its 200-day moving average is $156.15.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $987,599.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,101.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $987,599.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,101.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,127 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.