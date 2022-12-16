76,938 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Acquired by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 76,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

