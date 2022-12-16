879 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 879 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 365,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $245,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 232.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,757 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 10.3% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 38.2% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA stock opened at $157.67 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.28 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $497.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tesla to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.91.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

