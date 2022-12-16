AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SKFRY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AB SKF (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 175 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 165 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 135 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.33.

AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

