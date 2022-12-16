ABCMETA Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,406.83 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $52.46 million and approximately $13,406.83 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00014587 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036780 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00042596 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00020364 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00230771 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0005297 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $18,245.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

