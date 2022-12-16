ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0005

ABCMETA (META) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $52.13 million and $15,654.32 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014068 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036525 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00042188 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005893 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020283 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00230870 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0005297 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $18,245.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

