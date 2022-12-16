ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Stock Holdings Cut by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. ABM Industries comprises approximately 1.6% of Pflug Koory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 194,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 37,040 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ABM Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ABM Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 122,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $838,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.84.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABM shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.