Acala Token (ACA) Hits Market Capitalization of $71.59 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $71.59 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Acala Token has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014068 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036525 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00042188 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005893 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020283 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00230870 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

ACA is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,172,222 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

