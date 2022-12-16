Acala Token (ACA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.10 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $69.14 million and approximately $8.10 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000724 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,172,222 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 571,172,222 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.12571222 USD and is down -3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,887,623.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

