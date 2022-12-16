Acasti Pharma Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Acasti Pharma in a research note issued on Thursday, December 15th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.40 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acasti Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
Acasti Pharma Price Performance
NASDAQ ACST opened at $0.35 on Friday. Acasti Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $15.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72.
Acasti Pharma Company Profile
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
