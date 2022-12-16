Acasti Pharma Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Acasti Pharma in a research note issued on Thursday, December 15th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.40 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acasti Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Acasti Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ ACST opened at $0.35 on Friday. Acasti Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $15.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Acasti Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACST Get Rating ) by 174.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.