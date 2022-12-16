Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) PT Raised to €30.50

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €28.50 ($30.00) to €30.50 ($32.11) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Accor from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Accor from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Accor from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Accor from €33.00 ($34.74) to €27.40 ($28.84) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Accor Stock Performance

ACCYY stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. Accor has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $7.87.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

